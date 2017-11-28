Man charged with firing shots out his back door in Park Ridge

A 27-year-old man was charged Tuesday with firing shots out his back door Monday evening in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

About 5 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of North Hamlin for reports of loud noises possibly coming from a nearby home, according to a statement from Park Ridge Police.

Michael Kula came out of his home and was taken into custody for firing a number of rounds out his back door, police said. Kula was charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm and was scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.