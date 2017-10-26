Man charged with fleeing police in Gary tracked by K-9 officer

A man who took off from a traffic stop early Thursday in northwest Indiana was tracked by a K-9 officer and taken into custody.

Jordan Johnson, 21, faces a felony count of fleeing law enforcement, a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license and was cited for traffic violations, Gary police said.

About 2 a.m., an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on Johnson after seeing him make an illegal U-turn in the area of 16th Avenue and Virginia Street, police said. The officer also noticed the vehicle Johnson was driving had an expired registration tag.

As the officer approached Johnson’s vehicle, Johnson drove away from the stop and led police on a pursuit to the area of 19th Avenue and Carolina Street, where he got out of the vehicle and ran, police said.

A K-9 officer, Nero, tracked Johnson through several yards and located him in an abandoned lot in the 1800 block of Maryland Street, police said. Johnson, who has addresses in Indianapolis and Gary, was taken into custody without incident.