Man charged with Gary, Indiana shooting that killed teen, wounded man

A 20-year-old man is charged with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy earlier this month in Gary, Indiana.

Augustus J. Johnson III, of Hammond, Indiana, was charged with murder in perpetration of attempted robbery, attempted murder and armed robbery, Gary police said Tuesday.

Officers were called at 6:24 p.m. Nov. 2 for reports of a person shot in the 400 block of Huntington Street, according to police. They arrived to find a 20-year-old East Chicago man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Before he was taken to a hospital, the man told them he couldn’t find his friend, who had been in a vehicle with him, police said.

Officers searched the area and found 16-year-old Diego Serna lying between two vehicles, police and the Lake County coroner’s office said. Serna, who lived in Hammond, “showed no signs of life” and was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:20 p.m.