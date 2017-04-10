Man charged with Hammond shooting that killed 50-year-old

A Hammond man was charged with shooting a 50-year-old man to death Saturday in the northwest Indiana city.

Manuel Diaz, a 26-year-old man who is allegedly a member of Chicago’s Latin Dragons street gang, was charged with murder in aid of racketeering, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

Just before 4 p.m., Diaz was in an argument with an SUV driver at a gas station in the 1000 block of Michigan Street in Hammond, Indiana, according to prosecutors and Hammond police.

During the argument, a passenger in Diaz’s vehicle flashed gang signs at the SUV’s occupants and the SUV’s driver showed a semi-automatic handgun to Diaz, prosecutors said.

Diaz followed the SUV when it left the gas station, and a third car that was traveling with the SUV intervened, refusing to let Diaz pass, prosecutors said. Diaz took out a revolver that was hidden under the driver’s seat and fired one shot into the third car.

The driver, Charles Berrios, was shot in the head, prosecutors said.

He was airlifted to Christ Medical Center in west suburban Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Diaz is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday.