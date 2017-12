Man charged with having 5.4 grams of heroin inside Bourbonnais home

A man was charged Thursday with having 5.4 grams of drugs inside his Bourbonnais home.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group executed a search warrant at 12 Little Chief Lane, according to a statement from KAMEG agents.

Inside the home 5.4 grams of heroin/fentanyl was found, agents said. Michael R. Toby, the resident, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Toby, 51, was taken and detained at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.