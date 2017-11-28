Man charged with hijacking car from 46-year-old in Hyde Park last week

A man was charged Tuesday with hijacking a car from a 46-year-old last week in the South Side Hyde Park neighborhood.

At 3:40 p.m. Nov 20, Aseante Armstrong pointed a handgun at a 46-year-old in the 5300 block of South Cornell and demanded the victim’s vehicle, according to a statement from Chicago Police.

After a short foot chase Armstrong was located inside a store just before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East 53rd Street, police said. He was taken into custody and found in possession of a loaded blue steel handgun with a 30-round extended magazine.

Armstrong, 23, was charged with vehicular hijacking and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.