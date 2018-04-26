Man charged with hitting CPD officer with vase in Woodlawn

A man has been charged with hitting a Chicago Police officer in the head with a vase early Wednesday during a domestic battery call in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

Officers were called at 12:35 a.m. about the domestic battery in the 6400 block of South Kenwood, according to Chicago Police. Officers arrived to find the victim, a 32-year-old woman, on the street.

Police followed her to an apartment, where 26-year-old Forrest Dix III opened the door and hit one of the officers over the head with a glass vase, police said. He then ran out the back of the apartment.

The officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The woman suffered bruising to her face but declined medical treatment.

Dix was located and arrested about 3:20 a.m. in the 7500 block of South State, according to police. During the investigation, police determined he was “in possession of hundreds of counterfeit DVDs.”

Dix, who lives in Woodlawn, was charged with one felony count each of aggravated battery to a peace officer causing great bodily harm and unlawful use of recorded sound, police said. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery causing bodily harm.

He was expected to appear in bond court on Thursday, according to police.