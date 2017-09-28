Man charged with hitting vehicle, causing crash in road rage incident

A man who rammed another vehicle with his SUV during a road rage incident, causing the other driver to crash and suffer critical injuries, is now facing felony charges, according to police.

Thomas Jeffries, 39, of Aurora, has been arrested and charged with aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm, and aggravated assault with a vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.

Just before noon on Friday, August 4, Jeffries and another driver became involved in some type of dispute while driving on I-88 near Midwest Road in Oak Brook, according to state police.

During the altercation, Jeffries struck the other vehicle with his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing the other vehicle to crash, police said.

The other driver suffered “numerous injuries, including a broken back requiring surgery and placement in a back brace,” police said. He had to be extricated from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life.

Jeffries drove off after the crash and did not notify police, ISP said. He later filed a claim with his insurance company claiming the damage to his SUV happened in Chicago.

But he was later identified as the driver involved in the road rage incident, and was arrested Sept. 22 by state police.

He remains in custody at the DuPage County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to the DuPage COunty sheriff’s office.