Man charged with impersonating police officer in Cicero

A 28-year-old man was charged with impersonating a police officer early Sunday in west suburban Cicero.

About 2:40 a.m. Donato Valdez used a flashing light to stop a person’s car as it was pulling out of a parking lot near the intersection of 29th Street and Cicero Avenue, according to Cicero town spokesman Roy Hanania.

Valdez, of Cicero, walked up to the car wearing a bulletproof vest and badge and identified himself as a correctional officer, Hanania said. He then ordered the driver to get out of the vehicle and performed a field sobriety test before attempting to force the victim into his vehicle.

After refusing to follow his orders, Valdez said he would “let the victim off with a warning,” Hanania said.

The driver filed a report with Cicero police later that morning and identified Valdez as the impersonator, Hanania said.

Valdez, a registered sex offender, was then taken into custody and charged with attempted kidnapping, false impersonation of a peace officer and unlawful restraint, Hanania said.

Anyone who has been approached by Valdez should call Cicero police at (708) 652-2130.