Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Far South Side shooting

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last year that killed a 21-year-old woman in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Shaunquise Allen, 25, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 21-year-old Brandy Rogers, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired shortly after 1 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2017 found Rogers suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment in the 13200 block of South Langley, Chicago Police said.

On Friday, prosecutors said Allen had a gun and marijuana in his pocket while he was inside the apartment on the day of the shooting. When Rogers reached into his pocket to grab the bag of marijuana, the gun went off, striking her in her chest.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Allen left the apartment before officers arrived, but was recorded getting into a car outside the building by video surveillance, prosecutors said. Allen was later identified as being at the apartment by a witness.

Allen, who is also facing unrelated weapons charges, was taken into custody in Indiana on an arrest warrant. He was held by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, according to court and police records.

He was picked up by Chicago Police detectives Thursday and taken back to Cook County for a court appearance Friday, where his bail was set at $200,000.

His next court date was set for Thursday.