Man charged with kidnapping girl in Calumet City, video released

An image taken from video surveillance that allegedly captured a kidnapping Dec. 20, 2017 in Calumet City for which 38-year-old Indiana man has been charged. | FBI

Video of a girl being kidnapped last month in south suburban Calumet City was released Friday as charges were announced against an Indiana man accused of abducting her off the street in broad daylight.

Bryan Protho, 38, of East Chicago, Indiana, was charged Friday with a count of kidnapping, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

On Dec. 20, Protho grabbed the girl as she walked on the sidewalk near 153rd Street and Burnham Avenue, prosecutors said.

He forced the girl into his red Ford Explorer and drove off, prosectors said. He then pulled over in an alley and assaulted the girl. She was able to escape and flag down a passing vehicle.

Protho was arrested seven days later and has been held in federal custody since, prosecutors said. He was expected to be arraigned Feb. 20.

Protho could face 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

The FBI released surveillance footage Friday that allegedly captured the kidnapping. The bureau noted in a statement that the time stamp on the video displayed the wrong date.