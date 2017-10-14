Man charged with killing 55-year-old father in Avondale

A man is charged with killing his father Thursday in an Avondale neighborhood assault on the Northwest Side.

Calos Duarte was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Sylvester Duarte, who was found dead at 10:18 p.m. inside a home in the 2900 block of North Gresham Avenue, Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Sylvester Duarte died from blunt force head injuries suffered in an assault and his death was ruled a homicide, authorities said. Both Carlos and Sylvester Duarte lived in the block where the assault occurred.

A police source said the incident was domestic-related and that Carlos was Sylvester’s son.

Carlos Duarte was denied bail at a hearing Saturday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. He was scheduled appear in court again Monday.