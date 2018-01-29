Man charged with killing employee of Cragin business during robbery

A Cragin man has been charged with fatally shooting an employee last week during the robbery of a business in the Northwest Side neighborhood.

Paul Granados, 54, is facing charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance, according to Chicago Police.

About 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Granados entered the business in the 5000 block of West Fullerton and announced a robbery, police said.

Granados fired a shot during the robbery that struck 46-year-old Horacio Galvan-Hernandez in the head, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Galvan-Hernandez, who lived in the West Town neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Granados was taken into custody Friday and was denied bond at a hearing Saturday, according to police and Cook County court records. He was scheduled to return to court Feb. 16.