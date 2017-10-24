Man charged with killing woman, hurting 2 others in SW Side stabbing

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing attack that killed a woman and wounded two men Saturday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Elizabeth Kennedy, 36, was stabbed in the chest at 5:42 p.m. during a “domestic altercation” in the 3300 block of West Marquette, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m., authorities said. Kennedy lived on the same block as the incident.

A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the arm and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Another man, 75, also suffered a stab wound to the arm, but he declined to be taken to a hospital.

Eddie Crowder, 50, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon, police said. He lives in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

He was due in bond court Tuesday.