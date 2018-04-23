Man charged with leading trooper on 100 mph chase on Indiana Toll Road

A Chicago man was arrested after a high-speed chase early Sunday following a traffic stop for speeding on the Indiana Toll Road in northwest Indiana.

An Indiana State Police trooper clocked a 2016 Chevrolet Impala driving west at 91 mph about 2:30 a.m. in a 70 mph zone on I-80/90 about 2 1/2 miles east of the Indiana/Illinois state line, according to a statement from state police. The trooper pulled the Impala over about a mile west, near the 1.2 mile marker.

The driver did not identify himself during the stop and took off while the trooper was talking to him, state police aid. The trooper got back into his police car and followed it, with speeds reaching more than 100 mph during the chase.

The Impala exited the toll road at Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, Indiana, and headed south, state police said. The chase continued along 110th Street, Calumet Avenue and 121st Street, where the trooper lost sight of the Impala.

The trooper stayed in the area and spotted the Impala again about four minutes later in an alley near Indianapolis and 116th Street, state police said. The trooper again pursued the car to Myrtle Avenue, which ends in a dead end.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Bernard R. Harrison of Chicago, then got out and ran away on foot, jumping over several fences, according to state police. The trooper used a stun gun on him, which was ineffective, before ultimately tackling him in a backyard along Myrtle.

Harrison had two separate 5-gram baggies of marijuana on him at the time of his arrest, as well as $3,665 in cash, state police said. He was wearing an ankle monitor because he was on probation in Illinois for a DUI charge.

Harrison was charged with driving with a suspended license, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, failure to identify, reckless driving and dealing and possession of marijuana, according to state police. He was taken to the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana.