Man charged with leaving marijuana for inmate at Stroger Hospital

A 27-year-old man was charged with leaving a package containing marijuana for an inmate who was being treated at Stroger Hospital earlier this year.

David Fuller, of the Lawndale neighborhood, was charged with attempting to bring cannabis into a penal institution, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 30, hospital staff found a package containing 6 grams of marijuana under the door to an inmate bathroom at Stroger, 1969 Ogden Ave., the sheriff’s office said.

Hospital police and investigators with the sheriff’s office later identified Fuller as the person who left the package, the sheriff’s office said. The marijuana was intended for an inmate who was visiting the county hospital for an appointment.

Fuller, who is on parole for a prior aggravated battery conviction, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged, the sheriff’s office said. He posted a $30,000 bond Wednesday and was released from custody after the Illinois Department of Corrections declined to issue a parole violation warrant in the case.

His next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.