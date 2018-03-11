Man charged with making false bomb threat on flight out of O’Hare

A man was charged with making a false bomb threat Friday evening while he was aboard a flight that took off from O’Hare International Airport.

Michael Bielinski, 28, of the North Park neighborhood, was charged with disorderly conduct involving a false bomb threat, according to Chicago Police.

About 5:20 p.m., Bielinski was on the flight out of O’Hare when he made comments that allegedly could have put the plane and its passengers in danger, police said. The flight ultimately returned to O’Hare, at which point Bielinski was removed from the plane and taken into custody.

Bielinski is scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday, police said.