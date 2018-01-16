Man charged with making terrorist threat on Greyhound bus

A man has been charged with threatening to kill people Friday night on a Greyhound bus from Wisconsin to Chicago.

Margarito Vargas-Rosas, 33, is being held at the Lake County Jail pending extradition to Racine County, Wisconsin, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli. Vargas-Rosas has been charged with a felony count of making a terrorist threat and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

A passenger on the bus called police shortly before 10 p.m. and told authorities there was a disorderly and possibly armed passenger aboard, according to Illinois State Police and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. Vargas-Rosas allegedly claimed to have a gun and made threats to kill people.

Racine County officers located the bus southbound on I-94 in Wisconsin and and the bus was finally stopped on the ramp to Illinois Route 173 in north suburban Wadsworth, authorities said.

About 40 passengers were removed from the bus, but no injuries were reported, state police said.

Vargas-Rosas was expected to appear in court Wednesday for a hearing on the status of his extradition.