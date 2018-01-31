Man charged with murder for 2017 triple shooting outside Aurora bar

A man has been charged with killing two men and injuring a third in a shooting last year outside a bar in west suburban Aurora.

Serafin Castellanos, 38, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder as well as a single count each of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Castellanos approached 35-year-old Jermaine P. Taylor about 12:50 a.m. on March 10, 2017, as Taylor was leaving the bar in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue, police said. Castellanos shot Taylor multiple times as Taylor was about to get into his vehicle.

He fired several more shots as he ran away, one of which hit 57-year-old Anselmo V. Fernandez, who was standing in the entryway of the bar, police said. Another shot hit a 37-year-old Aurora man who was sitting in a vehicle.

Taylor and Fernandez, who both lived in Aurora, were taken to hospitals and later pronounced dead, according to police. The third man suffered a permanent injury to one of his eyes.

The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force was conducting surveillance on Castellanos on and arrested him Tuesday after he left his Oswego home and got into a vehicle, police said.

His bail was set at $5 million and he is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. He was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Investigators believe additional people may have been involved in the shooting, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Information that leads to additional arrests may qualify for a cash reward.