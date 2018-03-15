Man charged with murder for West Rogers Park stabbing

A south suburban man has been charged with stabbing another man to death Tuesday evening in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Richard Jones, 23, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder for the death of 50-year-old Anthony Houston, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Houston was found unresponsive with a stab wound to the neck about 5:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Fitch, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy Wednesday found Houston, who lived in south suburban Chicago Heights, died of multiple sharp force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Jones, who also lives in Chicago Heights, was expected to appear in bond court Thursday, police said.