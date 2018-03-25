Man charged with murder in Bronzeville home invasion case

A man has been charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman, and of wounding another, in a home invasion Friday in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

Benjamin Williams, 31, was charged with counts of first degree murder, attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, and marijuana possession, Chicago Police said.

About 11 a.m. Friday, Williams and another person entered a home in the 100 block of East 37th Place, according to police. While they were inside, they fatally shot 65-year-old Peggy Goodman, and stabbed an 18-year-old woman multiple times.

Goodman was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The younger woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Williams was a resident of the Robert Taylor Homes neighborhood.

The other suspect remained at large.