Man charged with murder in June fatal shooting in Austin

A man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting last month in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Tarvey Green, 20, was denied bail Sunday at his initial court appearance at the Leighton Criminal Court Building as he faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Deeshane Grayer.

Grayer, of the Galewood neighborhood, was talking to a friend about 11:30 a.m. June 17 when Green walked through an alley in the 1600 block of North Luna and used a .45-caliber handgun to shoot him five times, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Green ran back into the alley, and witnesses heard a car screech away, prosecutors said.

Grayer was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was shot in the chest, thigh and buttocks, prosecutors said.

Green was arrested Friday after two separate witnesses identified him as the shooter, prosecutors said.

Green’s mother and two men were in court supporting him at Sunday’s hearing. One of the men shouted “I love you” to Green as he was taken away after Associate Judge Mary C. Marubio ordered him held with no bail.

Prosecutors said Green was released from parole last November after a 2016 conviction on an illegal gun possession charge. He also has a juvenile background.

Green will remain jailed until his next appearance in court on Monday