Man charged with murder in Memorial Day shooting in Austin

Chicago Police investigate the fatal shooting of Jeremy Ross early Monday, May 28, 2018 in the 5100 block of West Flournoy. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

An Alabama man man facing a murder charge in connection with a Memorial Day shooting in Chicago was ordered held without bail over the weekend.

Brian Harris, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Jeremy Ross on May 28, according to Chicago Police.

Harris, of Huntsville, Alabama, appeared for a bail hearing Saturday and was ordered held without bail, according to court records.

Ross, 31, was shot about 1 a.m. after arguing with a man — later identified as Harris — inside a car in the 5100 block of West Flournoy, Chicago Police previously said.

Ross and Harris allegedly stepped out of the vehicle and Harris pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. Ross was shot twice in the chest and once in the head, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris’ next court date was scheduled for Aug. 2.

