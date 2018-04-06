Man charged with murder in River North stabbing

A 56-year-old man has been charged with fatally stabbing someone last month in River North.

Gino Bassett, of the Woodlawn neighborhood, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault, Chicago Police said.

He was charged with the murder of 55-year-old Miguel Beedle, who was stabbed in the neck about 2:30 a.m. on March 23 in an alley in the 400 block of North State Street, police said. The incident followed an altercation in the first block of West Hubbard.

Bassett fled into a stairwell at the Grand and State CTA Redline train, where he showed a knife and threatened to stab two women, ages 21 and 26, before he ran away, police said.

Beedle, who lived in northwest suburban Park Ridge, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died at 2:42 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy determined Beedle died of his stab wound and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Bassett was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.