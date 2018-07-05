Man charged with murder in West Englewood drive-by shooting

A man accused of being the gunman in a West Englewood neighborhood drive-by shooting was denied bail Wednesday.

Allen Radford, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the May 31 shooting that killed 28-year-old Michael Clark Jr. and wounded a 23-year-old man, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and Chicago Police.

About 7 p.m., Radford drove a blue Mazda alongside the two men as they were sitting in a vehicle, prosecutors said in court Wednesday. When the Mazda’s driver’s side door lined up with the other vehicle’s driver’s side door, Radford pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired into their vehicle, according to court documents.

Clark was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The 23-year-old was struck in the hip and taken to Christ, where his condition was stabilized.

Clark lived in the University Village neighborhood, authorities said.

Radford was found at his home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood and taken into custody July 2 after being positively identified in a photo array, according to his arrest report.

Radford was denied bail at a hearing Wednesday before Judge Stephanie Miller. He was ordered to appear in Branch 66 on Thursday, where his next court date was set for July 26.