Man charged with Naperville burglary

A 29-year-old man was charged Thursday with burglarizing a west suburban Naperville home.

Jeffrey Roman, who last known address was in Addison, was charged with a felony count of residential burglary, Naperville police said.

Officers were called about 8:30 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 400 block of South Julian Street after the homeowner returned to find the rear door kicked in, police said. A description of a suspicious person who was in the area before the burglary was developed and Roman was found near North Avenue and Huffman Street.

Police said they found evidence on Roman that linked him to the burglary and he was taken into custody.

Roman’s bond was not immediately available from DuPage County officials.