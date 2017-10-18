Man charged with OWI for crash that killed NW Indiana couple

A man has been charged with drunken driving and reckless homicide for causing a crash that killed a northwest Indiana couple earlier this month in a rural area of LaPorte County.

On Tuesday afternoon, LaPorte County sheriff’s deputies took 40-year-old Tron Gorbonosenko into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest following the fatal crash on Oct. 6, according to the sheriff’s office.