Man charged with pointing BB gun in traffic near Orland Square Mall

A man was charged with pointing a BB gun at another driver in traffic Monday evening near Orland Square Mall in southwest suburban Orland Park.

A male and female were in a vehicle heading north on 94th Avenue near 151st Street at 5:19 p.m. when 20-year-old Hussein A. Ahmad pulled up alongside them in a blue BMW, according to a statement from Orland Park police

Ahmad then pointed “what the victims believed to be a black Glock style handgun at the victims,” police said. The victims then called police and gave investigators a description of the BMW, its driver and a partial license plate number.

Officers located the BMW parked near Ahmad’s Tinley Park home, police said. A black Stinger BB gun was found under the front seat of the BWM and Ahmad was taken into custody.

He was charged with two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault, police said. He posted bond and was expected to appear in court on April 12 in Bridgeview.