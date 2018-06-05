Man charged with posing as cop while trying to buy gun from Zion store

A man was charged with a felony after posing as a police officer while he tried to buy a gun Monday evening from a store in north suburban Zion

Marquise C. Lewis, 21, of Zion, was charged with false impersonation of a peace officer, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded about 6:15 p.m. to 5 Star Firearms, 41666 N. Sheridan Road, after employees reported that Lewis identified himself as an officer when he tried to purchase the gun, the sheriff’s office said. Despite showing them a badge, employees doubted that Lewis was an officer and called authorities.

Lewis is being held at the Lake County Jail, the sheriff’s office said. Information about his bond and next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.