Man charged with possessing stolen Ford connected to Far South Side robberies

A man was charged New Year’s Day with holding on to the keys of a stolen Ford pickup truck used in a string of armed robberies on the Far South Side.

Christopher Ross, 22, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. in the Pullman neighborhood’s 11200 block of South St. Lawrence, according to Chicago police. He faces one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.

The Red Ford F150 pickup truck he had the keys to was connected to four robberies reported this weekend in the West Chatham, West Chesterfield, South Chicago and South Deering neighborhoods.

Three to four men surrounded victims and demanded money and possessions, according to a community alert from Chicago police. One of them would point a handgun while the others rifled through the victim’s pockets for cash, cell phones and wallets.

Ross, who was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday, is from the West Chesterfield neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.