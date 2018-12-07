Man charged with possessing stolen vehicle after pursuit in Avondale

A west suburban Lombard man has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle after being taken into custody Wednesday night after a brief chase in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Daniel Quintero, 18, was charged Thursday after being taken into custody shortly after 9 p.m. the day before in the 3000 block of West Fletcher, according to Chicago police.

Officers on patrol saw a 2007 Saab that had been reported stolen and attempted to stop it, but the driver of the car struck the officers’ vehicle and caused minor damage, according to police.

Quintero and another person in the car fled on foot, police said. Both were taken into custody, but the other person was released without charges.

Police said that during the chase, an officer drew his weapon and accidentally fired a round into the ground.

No injuries were reported.

Quintero appeared at a bail hearing Thursday and was released on a personal recognizance bond with pre-trial monitoring, according to court records. His next court date was scheduled for Wednesday.