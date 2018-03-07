Man charged with possession of child porn in McHenry County

A man was charged Friday in connection with possession of child porn in McHenry County.

Jacob Fredericks, 22, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography Friday morning in the 5200 block of Pistakee Drive in unincorporated McHenry, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office and members of the Attorney General’s Office took over an investigation from the Round Lake Police Department and searched Fredericks’ home following a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the sheriff’s office said.

Fredericks was taken to the McHenry County Correctional Facility where he was being held on a $50,000 bond. He is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.