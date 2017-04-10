Man charged with reckless conduct after Red Line HazMat incident

A 51-year-old North Side man is facing a misdemeanor charge in connection with a HazMat incident last week on the CTA Red Line.

Kelvin Davis faces one count of reckless conduct, according to Chicago Police.

About 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, Davis was spotted pouring a “white powdery substance” onto the floor of a train car near the Addison stop in Wrigleyville, police said. He ran off when police were called.

A HazMat team responded and the platform at 940 W. Addison St. was evacuated. Trains bypassed the station for about two-and-a-half hours during the investigation, but the substance was found to be non-toxic, officials said.

Davis was arrested on Saturday in the 400 block of South Clinton, police said.

A police source said the Cook County state’s attorney’s office declined to file felony charges against Davis. A spokesperson for the state’s attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The West Ridge resident was released on a $1,500 individual recognizance bond, and is next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 17 at 2452 W. Belmont, police said.