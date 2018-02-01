Man charged with reckless homicide for I-294 crash that killed tollway worker

A man has been charged with reckless homicide for a crash that killed an Illinois Tollway worker last year on the Tri-State Tollway near south suburban Alsip.

Christian Andrew David Hannah was arrested Thursday for the crash that killed Tollway maintenance worker David Schwarz on Sept. 18, 2017, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. Hannah was charged with a felony count of reckless homicide.

Schwarz was picking up debris at 12:23 p.m. from an earlier crash along the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 294 near 127th Street when a semitrailer sideswiped him and his vehicle, according to the Illinois Tollway and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The semi drove off after the crash.

Schwarz, who lived in south suburban Monee, was pronounced dead at 12:43 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries after being struck by at least one vehicle and his death was ruled an accident.

Schwarz served as an equipment operator laborer since beginning his career at the tollway in March 1992, according to a statement from the tollway. He was married and a father of two children.

Hannah, 26, appeared at the Cook County Courthouse in southwest suburban Bridgeview Thursday, where Judge Michael Joseph Kane set his bail at $175,000, according to Cook County court records. His next court date was scheduled for Feb. 22.

Illinois State Police will discuss the arrest Friday morning at the Illinois Tollway headquarters in Downers Grove.