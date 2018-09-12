Man charged with resisting police after Far South Side crash

A 26-year-old man was arrested after crashing into a utility pole early Sunday in the 3600 block of East 107th Street. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man is facing a felony charge after officers allegedly saw him drive through a red light and crash into a utility pole early Sunday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 3:40 a.m., officers saw 26-year-old Armando Medina veering out of his lane as he drove a vehicle in the 3600 block of East 107th Street, according to Chicago police. He then ran through a traffic light and crashed the vehicle into the utility pole.

Medina was taken to Trinity Hospital and has since been arrested and charged with a felony count of resisting or obstructing a police officer, police said. He was also charged with five traffic violations.

Judge John F. Lyke Jr. set Medina’s bail at $10,000 during a hearing Tuesday, according to Cook County court records. He has since been released on electronic monitoring and his next court date was scheduled for Sept. 17.