Man charged with robbing Aurora gas station at gunpoint

A 33-year-old man was charged with robbing a gas station at gunpoint last month in west suburban Aurora.

Juan Morales, of Aurora, walked into the gas station about 9 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 600 block of North Broadway and demanded money at gunpoint, according to Aurora police. A 32-year-old woman who was working at the time of the robbery then handed over $500 in cash.

Following the robbery, Morales ran to a vehicle that he had parked in a neighboring lot and drove off west on Illinois Avenue, police said.

That same day, officers circulated a bulletin to other law enforcement agencies with still photos of Morales that were obtained from security systems at the gas station and a neighboring business, police said. Shortly thereafter, Plainfield police arrested Morales and notified officers in Aurora that he and his vehicle resembled the images in the bulletin.

Morales, who was previously profiled by the Chicago Sun-Times after finishing a federal treatment program for veterans, was charged last month with breaking into a Plainfield home with guns and ammunition following that arrest.

Morales was charged with a felony count of armed robbery on Jan. 10, police said. He is also a suspect in at least one other armed robbery in Aurora.

Morales is being held at Will County Jail on $2 million bond, police said. His next court date was set for Feb. 15.