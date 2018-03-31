Man charged with robbing disabled man at Blue Line stop on Near West Side

A man was charged with robbing a 54-year-old disabled man earlier this year as he got off a CTA train at a stop on the Near West Side.

Daryll Payne, 23, of the South Shore neighborhood, was charged with a felony count of robbery of a disabled victim, according to Chicago Police.

Payne grabbed the man’s cellphone from the armrest of his wheelchair as he was getting off the train at 2:41 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Illinois Medical District stop at 430 S. Damen Ave., police said. He then ran off.

The robber was taken into custody about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after being identified through Ventra card records and CTA surveillance footage, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday, police said.