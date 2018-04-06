Man charged with robbing Evanston stores

A Chicago man has been charged with two armed robberies that happened within 10 minutes of each other in north suburban Evanston.

Preston Gresham, 57, was charged with armed robbery and attempted armed robbery in connection to the two January 22 incidents, Evanston police said.

Officers responded to a attempted armed robbery about 4:34 p.m. at the CloseKnit yarn store at 1630 Orrington Ave., police said. An employee of the store stated that a man entered the store, made contact with her, showed a handgun in his waistband and announced, “open the cash register or I’ll shoot.” The employee refused and yelled at the man to leave, which he did.

About 10 minutes later, officers responded Thrift House at 920 Chicago Ave. for a robbery that had just happened, police said. An employee stated that a man entered the store, made contact with her, showed a handgun in his waistband, and then said, “give me all your money.” The man was handed $330 before he fled.

Gresham was already in custody in connection with robberies that took place in the Loop in March. He was arrested March 20 and charged with three felony counts of armed robbery, police said.

He is being held on no bond, Evanston police said. Gresham’s next court date is scheduled for April 18.