Man charged with robbing Lisle bank

A man has been charged with robbing a bank Friday morning in west suburban Lisle.

Stephen Bolf, 35, is charged with bank robbery for the heist at the Lisle Savings Bank branch at 4720 Main St. in Lisle, according to FBI spokeswoman Jennifer Shipman.

Bolf walked into the bank at 10:08 a.m., approached a teller and demanded money, according to a criminal complaint filed Saturday in U.S. District Court. He claimed to have a gun in his bag.

The teller gave him money from the top drawer, which included a GPS tracker and bait bills, prosecutors said. Bolf then ran away.

Investigators traced the location of the GPS tracker to find Bolf in the driver’s seat of a parked silver Mazda MPV, prosecutors said. Bolf was taken into custody and the Mazda was towed to the Lisle Police Department after it was discovered that he was driving on a suspended license.

Officers at the station searched the Mazda and found a black satchel containing $1,699 in cash, including the bait bills from the robbery, as well as the GPS tracker, according to court documents. A coat, sunglasses, gloves and scarf matching the clothing worn during the robbery were also found in the vehicle.

Bolf appeared in court Tuesday and was ordered detained, Shipman said. He was expected to appear in court again next week.

The FBI previously stated that the suspect in the Lisle robbery was also suspected of a Dec. 19 robbery at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 704 Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn; a Dec. 7 robbery at the PNC Bank branch at 9 Ogden Ave. in Naperville; and a Nov. 21 robbery at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 2998 Ogden Ave. in Aurora.