Man charged with robbing Norridge bank suspected in 2 other heists

Surveillance images of the man who robbed a PNC Bank Dec. 28 at 4120 N. Harlem Ave. in Norridge. | FBI

A man charged with robbing a northwest suburban Norridge bank in December is also suspected of robbing two other banks over the past month on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Chris Iskra, 38, was charged with bank robbery by intimidation for the hold-up Dec. 28, 2017, at the PNC Bank branch at 4120 N. Harlem Ave. in Norridge, according to the FBI.

Iskra walked into the bank about 12:30 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding all the $50 and $100 bills from the drawer, according to the FBI and a criminal complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court. The teller handed over money from the drawer, which Iskra put into his pocket before leaving the bank.

An audit later determined that he’d stolen about $4,650 in the robbery, prosecutors said.

The FBI released surveillance photos from the robbery and identified Iskra as the suspect after multiple people called in with tips, prosecutors said. The teller from the bank also identified him in a photo lineup.

Iskra was arrested Monday in Chicago by a task force of FBI agents, Chicago Police officers and Cook County Sheriff’s police, the FBI said. He appeared in court Tuesday and was ordered detained pending a detention hearing Friday.

The FBI previously said that the same person responsible for the Norridge robbery was also suspected of robbing a TCF Bank branch at 5:06 p.m. Jan. 25 at 6430 W. Irving Park Road and another at 12:34 p.m. Feb. 2 at 2520 N. Narragansett Ave.