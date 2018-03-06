Man charged with robbing store in Vernon Hills

A 35-year-old man was charged with robbing a store Friday evening in north suburban Vernon Hills.

Officers responded about 5:05 p.m. to a call of a robbery at the Peacock Market Place and Car Wash at 860 S. Milwaukee Ave. in Vernon Hills, according to Vernon Hills police.

An employee told officers that the robber put his hand in his pocket as if he had a weapon before demanding money and cigarettes, police said. The employee, who didn’t see a weapon, then handed over a plastic bag filled with cash.

Officers learned the robber drove off in a white box truck, police said. An officer saw a truck matching the description driving west on Route 45 near Woodlands Parkway and tried to pull it over. A chase ensued after the driver failed to stop, but the pursuit was ultimately called off near the intersection of Arlington Heights and Hintz roads.

About 5:50 p.m., officers learned that the suspect, Christopher J. Gordon, had been taken into custody in Des Plaines, police said.

A state trooper saw his truck and tried to stop it, at which point Gordon jumped out and tried to run before being arrested, police said. A plastic bag containing cash was found near Gordon when he was taken into custody, but a weapon wasn’t recovered.

Gordon, of Elk Grove Village, was charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, theft and three traffic offenses, including aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, police said. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on $150,000 bond awaiting a March 21 court date.