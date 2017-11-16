Man charged with robbing TCF Bank branch in Streamwood

A man has been charged with the robbery of a TCF Bank branch Sunday morning in northwest suburban Streamwood.

Victor Baez, 33, was charged with one count of bank robbery in a federal complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Northern District of Illinois.

About 10:40 a.m., Baez walked into the TCF Bank inside of a Jewel-Osco at 217 E. Irving Park Rd. in Streamwood, according to the complaint. A teller saw him at the direct deposit slip counter and asked him if he needed help, but he said he forgot his debit card in his vehicle and left the bank.

When he returned about an hour later, the same teller asked if she could help him, but he stood at her teller window for about 20 seconds without saying a word then took out a note that said “Put the money in the bag. I have a gun,” according to the complaint.

The teller put about $1,370 in a white plastic bag that he gave her, and he walked out of the Jewel through the west exit, according to the complaint.

Surveillance video captured the robbery and showed Baez driving a white Hyundai Veloster into the parking lot at 10:40 a.m. and out of the parking lot at 11:50 a.m., according to the complaint. Someone also called authorities and said they recognized the robber as Baez.

The next night, a surveillance team saw him leaving his Streamwood home about 7:30 p.m., and his car had an improperly displayed registration and a missing rear license plate registration light, according to the complaint.

During a traffic stop, officers saw the same baseball cap he was wearing during the robbery in the passenger seat, according to the complaint. They also found a checking deposit slip with “Money in Bag Now” written on it, and “All” written in the area of the slip labeled “cash,” and an envelope with “Put Money in bag” written on it.

Officers arrested Baez, who was wanted on an active traffic warrant in DuPage County for driving on a revoked license. He confessed to the robbery and told officers the rest of the clothes he wore during the robbery were at his home.

He was ordered detained by the judge at his appearance Thursday in federal court, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon. Baez was also suspected of another bank robbery at 11:05 a.m. in Schaumburg, in between his two trips to the TCF Bank in Streamwood. Charges haven’t been filed in connection with that robbery.

“Great investigate assist to the Schaumburg, Streamwood and Illinois Police Departments,” Croon said.