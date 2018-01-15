Man charged with robbing Woodbridge dry cleaners with toy gun

A 27-year-old man was charged with robbing a dry cleaners with a toy gun earlier this month in west suburban Woodbridge.

Ryan James Dougherty, of Naperville, was charged with a single count of aggravated robbery, according to Woodbridge police.

About 6 p.m. Jan. 3, officers saw Dougherty robbing Choice Cleaners at 3540 Seven Bridges Drive, police said. During the robbery, Woodbridge gave a clerk a note demanding money while brandishing a “replica handgun.”

For security reasons, the officers initially let Dougherty leave the dry cleaners and drive off, police said. He was later taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Dougherty is being held at DuPage County Jail on $6,000 bond, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was set for Jan. 29.