Man charged with running brothel out of Albany Park apartment

A man has been charged with running a brothel out of an apartment in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jesus Guerrero, 25, faces two counts of promoting prostitution, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

The apartment was one of three locations that was searched over the summer by sheriff’s police and Homeland Security Investigations after police learned the sites were operating as brothels, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two men were arrested then, one for promoting prostitution and one for patronizing a prostitute, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, an undercover officer visited the apartment in the 3900 block of West Lawrence and made an arrangement with Guerrero to have sex with one of the women there for money, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the deal was made, authorities searched the apartment and two women were found inside, according to the sheriff’s office. They were provided victim services.

Guerrero, a Chicago resident, was located a few blocks away in a cab and was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.