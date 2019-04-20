Man charged with holding drugs, weapons in West Chicago home

A 41-year-old West Chicago man is charged with multiple felonies after police found drugs during a search of his home.

Jason Gray is facing two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one felony count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one felony count of unauthorized use of a weapon by a felon, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Police searched Gray’s home Wednesday in the 800 block of Burr Oaks Drive and allegedly found 462 grams of cocaine, 26.1 grams of fentanyl and 89.9 grams of mushrooms in a safe inside his bedroom, the state’s attorney’s office said. Officers also found 2,930 grams of marijuana and a .45 caliber Taurus handgun.

Gray was arrested and taken to the DuPage County Jail where he is being held on $500,000 bail, the state’s attorney’s office said.

He is due in court May 2.