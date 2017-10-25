Man charged with selling ecstasy to undercover Orland Park officer

A Bridgeview man is facing felony charges after selling ecstasy pills to an officer during an undercover sting in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Earlier this month, Orland Park police initiated an undercover investigation after receiving information that Muadh Anan Al-Karmi, 29, was selling ecstasy to people in the area.

On Tuesday, Al-Karmi drove to Orland Park and sold 20 ecstasy pills to an undercover officer, police said. He was then taken into custody.

During a search of Al-Karmi’s vehicle, officers uncovered 113 ecstasy pills, roughly 27 grams of cocaine and cannabis, a digital scale and baggies, police said. A stun gun and expandable baton were also found next to the vehicle’s driver’s seat. The vehicle was then seized.

Al-Karmi was charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, police said. He also faces misdemeanor counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

He is being held at the Cook County Jail on a $30,000 bond, police and the Cook County sheriff’s office said. His next court date was set for Friday.