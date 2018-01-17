Man charged with selling gun to undercover cop in Lake County

A north suburban Park City man has been charged with selling a gun to an undercover police officer.

Luis C. Lopez, 23, illegally sold the gun to an undercover Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force detective, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday charging him with unlawful sale of a firearm.

That same day, task force members pulled over a vehicle Lopez was driving, the sheriff’s office said. During his arrest, investigators found cocaine and marijuana “both packaged in a manner consistent with the sale of narcotics.”

They also found another gun and illegal prescription drugs, the sheriff’s office said. In addition to the warrant, Lopez was charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

Lopez appeared in court for a bond hearing and was released after posting 10 percent of his $25,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s office. He was expected to appear in court again Wednesday.