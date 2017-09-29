Man charged with selling heroin in fatal McHenry County overdose

A Rockford man is charged with selling the heroin that led to man dying of an overdose of the drug last summer in northwest suburban Marengo.

Jaynell J. Ross, 37, faces a felony charge of drug induced homicide, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called July 11 to a home in the 25000 block of Harmony Road in Marengo and found an unresponsive 30-year-old man who was later pronounced dead, authorities said. Detectives learned the man took heroin supplied by Ross prior to his death.

Jaynell was being held on separate drug charges in the custody of the Winnebago County sheriff’s office when he was charged, the sheriff’s office said. Those charges stemmed from a joint investigation between the McHenry County sheriff’s office and the Rockford Narcotics Unit.