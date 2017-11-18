Man charged with selling meth in Elgin, faces up to 50 years in prison

A man faces up to 50 years in prison after being charged with selling meth in northwest suburban Elgin.

Marcos Martinez-Corcuera, 32, was arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful delivery of over 400 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony, according to Elgin police.

The Elgin Police Department’s Drug Unit investigated high-level drug trafficking in the city, revealing “numerous” transactions for meth, police said.

Martinez-Corcuera, who lives in Elgin, faces between 12 and 50 years in prison, police said. Court information was not immediately available.

Anyone with tips or information, which can be given anonymously, is asked to contact the Drug Unit Tip Line at (847) 695-4195 or text 847411, and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text along with the message, photo or video and/or tip information.