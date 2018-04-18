Man charged with series of Back of the Yards armed robberies

A man arrested on a shoplifting charge Tuesday afternoon has been charged with a series of armed robberies over the past month in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Jeffon Henson, 30, was arrested for retail theft at 3:25 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Halsted, according to Chicago Police.

Once he was in custody, detectives also identified Henson as the suspect in multiple armed robberies which occurred about 8:40 p.m. April 3 in the 4900 block of South Racine; about 7:22 p.m. March 30 in the 1200 block of West 49th Place; and about 6:11 a.m. March 26 in the 1400 block of West 49th Place, police said.

Henson, who also lives in Back of the Yards, was charged with three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm in addition to a misdemeanor count of retail theft, police said. He was expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday.